Iran-US conflict news: PM Modi speaks to Saudi Crown Prince, King of Bahrain amid tensions in Gulf nations

Iran-US conflict news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, condemned the recent Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabia. He said he discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Modi also spoke to King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, over a call.

Iranian strikes reported in Saudi PM Modi's conversations with Saudi and Bahrain's leaders come after US and Israel's joint strikes on Iran – which reportedly also killed former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran launched a series of retaliatory strikes, which involved firing a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries, including Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

On Monday, new Iranian strikes were reported on a major gas plant in Qatar and in Saudi Arabia, mentioned a report by BBC.

What did the leaders discuss? Following his phone conversation with the Saudi crown prince, Modi said, "India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times," Modi said on X.

In his conversation with Al Khalifa, Modi said India stands in solidarity with the people of Bahrain in this "difficult hour".

"India condemned the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian community in Bahrain," he added.

Since Sunday, Modi has held phone conversations with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, mentioned a report by news wire PTI.

Israel-US-Iran clash Iran has carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.