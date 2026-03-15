Iran-US war: IndiGo, Air India flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other regions cancelled for March 15 | Check details

Air India and Air India Express have cancelled several flights scheduled to operate between India and West Asian regions on Sunday, 15 March, citing airport restrictions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The curbs forced both carriers to scale back some ad-hoc operations, which refer to additional flights that operate outside the regular schedule to manage higher passenger demand.

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Meanwhile, IndiGo said it has cancelled flights to and from Dubai due to ongoing airspace restrictions, linked to the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

IndiGo notifies flyers about disruptions In a latest X (formerly Twitter) post, IndiGo, which is the country's largest airline by market capitalisation, noted that the disruptions could impact multiple flights in Dubai, and advised passengers to check their flight status on its official website before heading to the airport.

“Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules,” the carrier said.

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The airline also said that it is sending out notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates.

In a previous post, IndiGo also said that it remains in close coordination with the relevant authorities to progressively rebuild its flight network across the region, along with select routes to Europe.

Air India's list of cancelled flights Air India issued an update on Sunday, noting that as per the instructions from the UAE Airport Authorities, the airline and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express are compelled to curtain their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.

Air India will operate one return flight on the Delhi–Dubai route, while the remaining four of the five planned flights to Dubai have been cancelled.

Air India Express will also operate one return flight between Delhi and Dubai, with five of the six planned Dubai flights cancelled due to the restrictions.

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For Abu Dhabi, Air India Express has cancelled all five scheduled flights for the day.

Meanwhile Sharjah operations will continue, with Air India Express planning to operate flights connecting Sharjah to Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

For Ras Al Khaimah, Air India Express will operate flights on the Ras Al Khaimah–Kozhikode and Ras Al Khaimah–Kochi routes.

“These flights will be operated subject to slot availability and condition prevailing during the time of operation,” Air India said in a statement.

The disruptions come as several airlines continue to monitor the evolving situation in West Asia, with schedules likely to be readjusted, depending on airport instructions and operational conditions.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.