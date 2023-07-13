News
India to resume operations at stalled hydrocarbon block in Iraq
SummaryThe Centre is looking at resuming operations of state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd’s (OVL) hydrocarbon exploration block in Iraq, which has been under force majeure since 2003.
NEW DELHI : At a time when Iraq has emerged as a major supplier of crude oil to India, the Centre is looking at resuming operations of state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd’s (OVL) hydrocarbon exploration block in Iraq, which has been under force majeure since 2003, said two people with knowledge of the development.
