Irate netizens school Juhi Parmar as actor pens note over ‘inappropriate’ Barbie movie2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:17 PM IST
Actor Juhi Parmar criticized Greta Gerwig's new Barbie movie for its adult themes, saying the language and content were inappropriate for children. Parmar walked out of the theater with her 10-year-old daughter within minutes of the film starting. Other parents also left with their children.
Greta Gerwig's new Barbie movie may be receiving rave reviews from around the world but it has certainly struck the wrong note for actor Juhi Parmar. The Kumkum star took to Instagram with a lengthy note on Monday, calling out the ‘inappropriate’ film for its seemingly adult themes. The well known TV actor said that she had walked out of the theatre within mere minutes after going to watch the movie with her 10-year-old daughter.
