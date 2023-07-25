Greta Gerwig's new Barbie movie may be receiving rave reviews from around the world but it has certainly struck the wrong note for actor Juhi Parmar. The Kumkum star took to Instagram with a lengthy note on Monday, calling out the ‘inappropriate’ film for its seemingly adult themes. The well known TV actor said that she had walked out of the theatre within mere minutes after going to watch the movie with her 10-year-old daughter.

While Parmar acknowledged that she had not noticed the film was rated PG-13, she added that "the language and content is inappropriate even for children 13 and above".

“10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to. I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10-15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie," she wrote.

The remarks have not gone down well with netizens, many of whom urged Parmar to “maybe try watching the entire thing" before forming an opinion.

“In your entire post you give no example of what was even inappropriate in the movie. The reason it's PG-13 is because Barbie is a functioning adult and the movie has themes deeper than a child could ever understand. The only reason you're pissed is because they showed Barbie as an actual woman and not just the perfect idea you've been feeding your kids. If you watched the entire thing (with or without your kid) you would have been able to write a more intellectual review than whatever this post is," read one irate comment.

I guess you need to understand that this movie is not adult because of why you have mentioned but because it talks about deeper themes like existential crisis, mental health, and patriarchy which might be too heavy for children to understand," wrote another.

“Please do not bad mouth such a beautifully made movie just because you didn’t do your research properly and mistook it to be some Disney movie," added another comment.

“It's not the films job to parent your child. Read the ratings and take a call. Sensitive much? Barbie has always been sexualised, where have you been?" wrote another individual.

(With inputs from agencies)