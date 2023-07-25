“10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations and I was anxiously running out of the theater wondering what had I just exposed my child to. She had been waiting to watch your film and here I was just shocked, disappointed and heartbroken with what I had just exposed her to. I was the first one to walk out of the movie within 10-15 minutes and by the time I reached out, I saw other parents following with their little ones crying, while some parents chose to stay back to watch the entire movie," she wrote.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}