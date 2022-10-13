IRB Infra SPV gets appointed date from UPEIDA for Ganga Expressway project

Earlier, the company had successfully achieved financial closure for the ₹6,538 crore project, where the consortium of lenders had extended financial support of ₹2,659 crore
New Delhi: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd received an appointed date for its Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Meerut-Badaun Expressway Pvt Ltd from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways and Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) on Thursday.
The appointment is for Meerut to Budaun stretch of upcoming greenfield BOT project, Ganga Expressway Group 1.
“IRB, in line with the receipt of the appointed date, is now set to commence the construction activity in full swing so as to meet the set timeline for completion and commissioning of the project for use of people of the state of UP; resources for which have already been deployed," the company said in a statement.
“This being the largest and one of most prestigious projects in our portfolio, is of utmost importance for us and we would endeavour to complete it within set timeframe with strong focus on quality and safety standards," said Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infra Group.
Earlier, the company had successfully achieved financial closure for the Rs.6,538 crore project, where the consortium of lenders had extended financial support of Rs.2,659 crores; Company and/or its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust have committed equity infusion of ₹2,133 crores and the Viable Gap Funding (VGF) from UPEIDA is Rs.1,746 crores.
