Mumbai: IRB Sindhudurg Airport Pvt. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., entrusted to develop and operate the Greenfield Airport Project at Chipi in the Sindhudurg District of Maharashtra today started the commercial operations from the new airport.

The Air India owned Alliance Air’s flight ATR72-600 type aircraft landed flight at the Airport at 12.52 hours and took off at 15.24 hours at full capacity on board.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director of the company said, “We look forward to see more airlines and travelers coming and using this world class facility that will facilitate the economic development of the district and Konkan region above all, which would bring more pride to us and boost our morale in developing more such infrastructure for the State and the Nation."

The Sindhudurg Airport had received an aerodrome license to operate from the competent authority, DGCA; as a result of which, the facility is now made available for airline operators and the general public.

In view of bringing more opportunities for regional economic development, especially in attracting tourism from all over the World, the Govt. of Maharashtra had decided to promote Konkan in general and Sindhudurg in particular as the most sought after tourist destination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.