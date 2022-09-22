IRCS needs to move with time to refine, redefine itself: Mandaviya

IRCS needs to move with time to refine, redefine itself: Mandaviya1 min read . 01:53 PM IST
Indian Red Cross Society needs to chart an action plan on how to redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time, Mandaviya said
Indian Red Cross Society needs to chart an action plan on how to redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time, Mandaviya said
New Delhi: Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Indian Red Cross Society is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need, and added that it also needs to introspect its strength and weakness.
New Delhi: Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the Indian Red Cross Society is known for its work to help and aid humanity in times of need, and added that it also needs to introspect its strength and weakness.
Inaugurating the states/UTs leadership meeting of Indian Red Cross Society, the minister said “IRCS needs to also introspect its strength and weakness. It needs to chart an action plan on how does it redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time. This will need a deep dive into structural and organizational structures, attention of discipline in working of the regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms and better utilization of digital technology for people-centred activities."
Inaugurating the states/UTs leadership meeting of Indian Red Cross Society, the minister said “IRCS needs to also introspect its strength and weakness. It needs to chart an action plan on how does it redefine itself to embrace the changing role with time. This will need a deep dive into structural and organizational structures, attention of discipline in working of the regional centres, transparency in appointments, better grievance redressal mechanisms and better utilization of digital technology for people-centred activities."
The minister added that even though we are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries, Covid showed the strength of our system and exposed the weakness of advanced countries. India not only managed Covid with successful regional models but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. “It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and we did not exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’.
The minister added that even though we are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries, Covid showed the strength of our system and exposed the weakness of advanced countries. India not only managed Covid with successful regional models but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. “It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and we did not exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’.
The two-day meeting will discuss ways and means to improve the functioning of the organisation. .
The two-day meeting will discuss ways and means to improve the functioning of the organisation. .