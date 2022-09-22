IRCS needs to move with time to refine, redefine itself: Mandaviya

The minister added that even though we are always fascinated with the healthcare models of other countries, Covid showed the strength of our system and exposed the weakness of advanced countries. India not only managed Covid with successful regional models but provided international support to many countries through drugs and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. “It is commendable that our medicines did not falter on quality and we did not exploit the situation with higher prices. This reflects our deep adherence to the philosophy of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}