IRCTC advises users not to download fake, malicious Android apps. Details here3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 06:47 AM IST
- IRCTC has warned that this APK file is harmful and can infect the individual's mobile phone if installed and can also lead to leakage of sensitive data and information
IRCTC has issued a public advisory, warning people not to download a suspicious Android application named 'irctcconnect.apk'. This app is being sent through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×