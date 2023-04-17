IRCTC has issued a public advisory, warning people not to download a suspicious Android application named 'irctcconnect.apk'. This app is being sent through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

IRCTC has warned that this APK file is harmful and can infect the individual's mobile phone if installed and can also lead to leakage of sensitive data and information.

In addition, the cyber fraudsters behind the app pretend to be from IRCTC and with the intention to get your personal information, such as your UPI details and other important credit/debit card banking information. Therefore, it is important to avoid downloading this app and be alert to any similar suspicious applications.

Fraudsters are circulating a phishing link on a mass level, falsely impersonating IRCTC officials to lure unsuspecting users into downloading the application. Fraudsters' aim is to obtain sensitive net banking credentials, including UPI details and credit/debit card information, from victims who fall prey to the phishing attack.

Meanwhile, users are advised to not install this application and keep themselves safe from such fraudsters. Always download IRCTC's official 'IRCTC Rail Connect' mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.

Please note that IRCTC never calls its customers for their PIN, OTP, password, credit/debit card details, net banking password or UPI details.

Salient features of the original IRCTC website/ app:

Complete User personalization linked to the user login, such as

The booking of meals, retiring rooms and hotels has been integrated and can be directly along with the tickets, thus providing a one stop solution for the needs of the traveller.

Predictive entry suggestions using Artificial Intelligence to be given to the passenger when he is entering the station or passenger. This will greatly reduce the hassle in searching stations and also save time in ticket booking.

Simpler checking of the refund status at the user accounts page. Earlier this feature was not easily accessible.

'Regular' or 'Favorite' journeys can be booked easily by automatically entering relevant details.

Train search & selection simplified by putting the information on one page to reduce the time used by passengers and enhancing the booking experience.

All information on one page — Availability for all class are displayed along with respective fares for all trains.

Simply scroll the page and choose to 'Book' the desired train and class. Earlier each train seat availability and fares could be seen only after clicking on that train individually.

A 'Cache system' has been introduced in the backend to provide availability status. This will avoid delays in loading availabilities.

In case waitlisted tickets, its 'confirmation probability' is displayed. Earlier this had to be checked for each waitlist status separately.

Availability for other dates can be toggled on the page itself.

Prompts during the booking process for making it easy for even less computer familiar users. This will save his time in wandering on the website for searching the website.

The journey details will be shown also at the payment page. It will prompt the user to check and rectify, if there are any typographical errors. These corrections can only be corrected by visiting a PRS centre.

The website has in-built features for enhancing cyber security by using appropriate captchas.