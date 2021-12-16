Indian Railways' catering and tourism arm IRCTC (Indian Railway &Catering and Tourism Corporation) today said it has decided to increase the frequency of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express from 4 days a week to 5 days a week from December 22.

"It is to be informed that Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express will now run 5 days (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) in a week instead of 4 days (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) in a week w.e.f. December 22, 2021)," IRCTC said in a statement to the exchanges.

For the quarter ended September 2021, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's net profit from continuing operations surged to ₹158.5 crore, up 386 per cent, on the back of low base. The company had reported a profit after tax of ₹32.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its revenue from operations for the second quarter surged 357 per cent to ₹405 crore as compared to ₹88.5 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Meanwhile, the IRCTC's 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train on the Ramayana circuit commenced from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on Sunday. It became the world's first train to get a vegetarian certification. To encourage vegetarian-friendly railway services, the Sattvik Council of India in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) provided ‘vegetarian certification’ to ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ at Safdarjung railway station, New Delhi.

The IRCTC stock closed at ₹853.50 today, up ₹2.30 or 0.27 per cent, as compared to the previous session close of ₹851.20 on the NSE.

