IRCTC: Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express' frequency raised to 5 days. Details here

Meanwhile, the IRCTC's 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train on the Ramayana circuit commenced from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on Sunday. It became the world's first train to get a vegetarian certification. To encourage vegetarian-friendly railway services, the Sattvik Council of India in association with Bureau Veritas (global audit partner) provided ‘vegetarian certification’ to ‘Shri Ramayan Yatra’ at Safdarjung railway station, New Delhi.