Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to make additional halt at Andheri station
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train.

IRCTC Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express to make additional halt at Andheri station

1 min read . 01:05 PM IST Edited By Staff Writer

IRCTC, a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, has already announced earlier the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again.

To provide better connectivity option to passengers of Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tejas Express, an additional halt at Andheri has been considered in addition to the halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.

To provide better connectivity option to passengers of Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tejas Express, an additional halt at Andheri has been considered in addition to the halts at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali.

IRCTC a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has already announced earlier the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again.

IRCTC a PSU of the Ministry of Railways has already announced earlier the operation of its fleet of Tejas Express trains (Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai) again.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Operations resume from 17 Oct

Both the trains are expected to restart operations from October 17, 2020.

Online bookings of both the IRCTC Tejas Express trains have already been opened.

With the restoration of IRCTC Tejas Express between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, IRCTC has also considered to halt the Tejas Express at Andheri station.

To facilitate passengers

This is in view of the present Covid conditions so that passengers do not have to travel long distances. Furthermore, this will also aid the passengers who are travelling by air and using the airport for their journey.

The train arriving from Ahmedabad will reach Andheri at 12.41 hrs and while leaving from Mumbai it will arrive at 15.58 hrs.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.