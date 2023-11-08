IRCTC tour package: IRCTC has announced the ‘North East Discovery’ train excursion package, which will go across northeastern frontier states under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.

North East India is a unique blend of picturesque scenery, pleasant weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people.

The 14 nights 15 days train excursion starts from Delhi on 16 November and will cover five North Eastern states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya. The tour price starts from ₹75,000 and ranges up to ₹1.37 lakhs depending on the number of people travelling and the type of train category selected.

Tour Itinerary:

The places that will be covered in the tour include: Guwahati, Naharlagun, Sibsagar Town, Furkating, Kumarghat, Agartala, and Dimapur. In Assam, places like Kamakhya Temple, Brahmaputra River, Umananda Temple, Tea estates at Jorhat, and Kaziranga National Park will be covered. In Itanagar, places like Gompa Buddhist temple and Theravada Buddhist temple will be covered. Other places as per the itinerary includes: Sibsagar (capital of the Ahom Kingdom), Shiva Temple, Ahom palaces and monuments, Shaivite site Unakoti in Tripura, Neermahal, Tripura Sundari (Shakti temple), Khonoma Village, War Cemetery and Cathedral Church. Then in Meghalaya, places like Don Bosco Museum, Lady Hydari Park and Ward’s Lake, Cherrapunji - Shillong Peak, Elephant Falls, Nawkhalikai Falls and Mawsmai Caves will be covered.

Boarding/De-boarding details:

Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Tour cost:

There are 3 types of packages: 1AC (Coupe), 1AC (Cabin) and 2AC with 24, 48, 48, and 84 seats respectively.

The price for 1AC (Coupe) for twin sharing will cost ₹1,37,115. The cost for 1AC (Cabin) is ₹1,42,310 for single sharing, ₹1,23, 260 for double sharing and ₹1,20,535 for triple sharing. Prices for 2AC is: ₹1,35,045 for single sharing, ₹1,15,990 for double sharing and ₹1,13,270 for Triple sharing. For the 3AC, Price ranges from ₹87, 000 to ₹75000.

The price for a Child (5-11 years) for 1AC (Cabin) will cost ₹1,11,315, ₹1,04,045 for 2AC and ₹69,750 for 3AC.

What is included in the Package?

Train journey by Deluxe AC tourist train in respective classes, 5 nights stay in deluxe AC hotels for AC I and II and budget hotels (AC room) for AC III as per itinerary, 9 Nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey, all vegetarian meals right from morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, onboard meals for AC I and AC II-tier will be served in the train restaurant only, Onboard meals for AC III-tier will be served at respective berths only, all transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles, Brahmaputra river cruise, Jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park, Travel insurance for the passengers, all applicable Taxes.

