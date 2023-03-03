IRCTC announces 15 days ‘North East Discovery’ package from 21 March. See tour itinerary, price here3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- As per the IRCTC, the North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people.
The IRCTC has announced North East Discovery package and will run tourist train covering India’s North East frontier states - a land that has remained hidden and inaccessible for a long time.
