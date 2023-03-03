The IRCTC has announced North East Discovery package and will run tourist train covering India’s North East frontier states - a land that has remained hidden and inaccessible for a long time.

As per the IRCTC, the North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people. This train journey will showcase all of this and much more in a span of 15 days. This is part of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme which is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.

PM Modi who addressed the post-budget webinar on 'Developing Tourism in Mission Mode' said that India has a huge potential for tourism including coastal , beach, mangrove, Himalayan, adventure, wildlife, eco, heritage, and spiritual tourism. "Some people think that tourism is a fancy word, for high-income groups, but in India, it has a long socio-cultural context, the prime minister said.

Also Read: Now travel from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka with IRCTC’s ‘Sri Ramayana Yatra’. Check dates, cost and other details here

Speaking of the IRCTC's North East package, the 14 nights/15 days trip will cover states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.

Also Read: Char Dham Yatra 2023: IRCTC unveils 12 days special package for pilgrims; check dates, costs, and other details here

The tour will start from Delhi (DSJ) and then proceed to Guwahati - Naharlagun - Sibsagar Town - Furkating - Kumarghat - Agartala - Dimapur - Guwahati.

Boarding/De-boarding:

Delhi, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Itawah, Kanpur, Lucknow and Varanasi.

Tour Price:

As per the IRCTC, Railways are providing approximately 33 percent concession for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme. The prices below are inclusive of the concession.

There will be 3 types of package: 1AC (Coupe), 1AC (Cabin) and 2AC

Price for 1AC (Coupe) for twin sharing will cost ₹1,49,290. The cost for 1AC (Cabin) will range from ₹1,50,100- ₹1,29,400 depending on Single, double and triple occupancy. For 2AC, the cost will range from ₹1,25,090 to ₹1,04,390. The price for Child with bed for 1AC (Cabin) will cost ₹1,24,350 and without bed will cost ₹1,21,760. For 2AC, The price for Child with bed will cost ₹99,350 and without bed will cost ₹96,750.

Destinations covered during the trip:

Assam: Kamakhya Temple, one of the oldest Shakti Peeths (the seat of the Shakti cult), Sunset Cruise on the mighty Brahmaputra River, Umananda Temple at Guwahati, , Sivasagar, the capital of the Ahom Kingdom. It is well known for its Shiva Temple, Ahom palaces and monuments, Assam Tea Estates at Jorhat, Kaziranga National Park (Home to one horned rhinos, tigers & birds).

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Tripura: Shaivite site Unakoti known for its rock carvings and murals, imposing Ujjayanta Palace and the beautiful Neermahal--the only lake palace in the Northeast, Tripura Sundari (Shakti temple).

Nagaland: The capital city of Kohima, Khonoma Village.

Meghalaya: Waterfalls, Root Bridge and caves, Shillong and Cherrapunji will be covered.

Here are Package inclusion:

Train Journey by special tourist train in respective class.

5 nights stay in best quality available accommodation: 1 night at Guwahati, 1 night at Kaziranga, 1 night at Agartala, 1 night at Kohima, 1 night at Shillong,

9 Nights stay in respective rail coaches during overnight train journey.

Onboard train meals (vegetarian only): will be served in Dining Cars.

Off board meals in good quality hotels.

All transfers and sightseeing in AC vehicles.

Brahmaputra river cruise.

Jeep safari at Kaziranga National Park.

Travel insurance for the passengers.

IRCTC Tour Managers will travel throughout the tour for necessary assistance.

Security on Train.

All applicable Taxes.