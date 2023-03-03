As per the IRCTC, the North Eastern states are a blend of scenic natural beauty, salubrious weather, rich biodiversity, rare wildlife, historical sites, ethnic heritage and most importantly welcoming people. This train journey will showcase all of this and much more in a span of 15 days. This is part of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train scheme which is in line with the Government of India initiative “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote special interest circuits in domestic tourism.