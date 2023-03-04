IRCTC announces 15 days ‘North East Discovery’ package from 21 March

“Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs.1,06,990/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.1,31,990/- per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs.1,49,290/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15 days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests," the ministry said.