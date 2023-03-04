IRCTC announces 15 days ‘North East Discovery’ package from 21 March

IRCTC announces 15 days ‘North East Discovery’ package from 21 March1 min read . 02:17 PM IST
Spanning over 14 nights and 15 days, the trip will cover states including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya.
NEW DELHI: Indian Railways has decided to operate “North East Discovery: Beyond Guwahati", a specially designed tour to cover the northeastern states of India by Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist train.
“The train tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung railway station on March 21, 2023, and will cover Guwahati, Sivasagar, Jorhat & Kaziranga in Assam, Unakoti, Agartala and Udaipur in Tripura, Dimapur & Kohima in Nagaland and Shillong and Cherapunji in Meghalaya in 15 days tour," the Ministry of Railways said.
The tour will start from Delhi (DSJ) and then proceed to Guwahati - Naharlagun - Sibsagar Town - Furkating - Kumarghat - Agartala - Dimapur - Guwahati.
“Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and “Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism. At a price range starting from Rs.1,06,990/- per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs.1,31,990/- per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs.1,49,290/- Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe), the IRCTC tourist train will be a 15 days all-inclusive tour package and the price will cover train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (VEG ONLY), all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc. All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of and IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests," the ministry said.
