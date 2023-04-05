IRCTC announces 6 nights 7 days budget package to Ladakh. Check price, itinerary here3 min read . 11:36 AM IST
- Ladakh is popularly known as Land of the passes and it has always been on bucket list of every travellers.
The IRCTC has announced affordable package to Ladakh. In the ‘Discover Ladakh' package, IRCTC is offering one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the mesmerizing attractions of city.
The IRCTC has announced affordable package to Ladakh. In the ‘Discover Ladakh' package, IRCTC is offering one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the mesmerizing attractions of city.
Ladakh is popularly known as Land of the passes and it has always been on the bucket list of every travellers. This Summer, IRCTC has launched fixed departure tours to Ladakh from Delhi. The 7 days 6 nights includes visit to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong.
Ladakh is popularly known as Land of the passes and it has always been on the bucket list of every travellers. This Summer, IRCTC has launched fixed departure tours to Ladakh from Delhi. The 7 days 6 nights includes visit to Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra, Turtuk and Pangong.
IRCTC has set departure dates in the month of April, May and June.
IRCTC has set departure dates in the month of April, May and June.
The itinerary will include: Leh-Sham Valley-Leh-Nubra-Turtak-Thang Zero Point-Nubra-Pangong-Leh.
The itinerary will include: Leh-Sham Valley-Leh-Nubra-Turtak-Thang Zero Point-Nubra-Pangong-Leh.
Places to visit: Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Hall of Fame (A Museum developed by the Indian Army), Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (A Gurudwara constructed and maintained by the Indian Army), Magnetic Hill (Defiance of the law of gravity wherein a vehicle starts climbing up the hill when put in a neutral position), Holy Indus, Zanskar Rivers, Alchi Monastery, Nubra Valley (Known as the Valley of Flowers and the warmest region in Ladakh) via Khardungla pass, Dikshit and Hunder Villages, Turtuk valley (A village that was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan), Siachen War Memorial, Thang Zero Point, Balti heritage house, Museum and natural cold storage (freeze point), Pangong Lake, Thiksey Monastery, Shey Palace, Rancho’s School (Druk Padma Karpo School or Druk White Lotus School)
Places to visit: Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace, Hall of Fame (A Museum developed by the Indian Army), Gurudwara Patthar Sahib (A Gurudwara constructed and maintained by the Indian Army), Magnetic Hill (Defiance of the law of gravity wherein a vehicle starts climbing up the hill when put in a neutral position), Holy Indus, Zanskar Rivers, Alchi Monastery, Nubra Valley (Known as the Valley of Flowers and the warmest region in Ladakh) via Khardungla pass, Dikshit and Hunder Villages, Turtuk valley (A village that was won by India in the 1971 war with Pakistan), Siachen War Memorial, Thang Zero Point, Balti heritage house, Museum and natural cold storage (freeze point), Pangong Lake, Thiksey Monastery, Shey Palace, Rancho’s School (Druk Padma Karpo School or Druk White Lotus School)
Departure dates: Here are the list of set departure dates. 22 and 29 April; May. 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; June: 3,5,10,12,17,19,24 and 26.
Departure dates: Here are the list of set departure dates. 22 and 29 April; May. 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29; June: 3,5,10,12,17,19,24 and 26.
Class: Comfort
Class: Comfort
Flight Details:
Flight Details:
|FLIGHT NO
|SECTOR
|DEP TIME
|ARRIVAL TIME
|G8 225
|DEL - LEH
|08:40 HRS
|09:55 HRS
|G8 220
|LEH - DEL
|11:00 HRS
|12:40 HRS
|FLIGHT NO
|SECTOR
|DEP TIME
|ARRIVAL TIME
|G8 225
|DEL - LEH
|08:40 HRS
|09:55 HRS
|G8 220
|LEH - DEL
|11:00 HRS
|12:40 HRS
The package includes air fare, sightseeing by Non AC vehicle on sharing basis, accommodation in 3 star properties, all meals 6 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 6 dinners, travel Insurance, inner line permits, entrance fees, guide from Day 02 - Day 06, cultural show at Nubra Valley and oxygen cylinder in the vehicle for emergency purpose.
The package includes air fare, sightseeing by Non AC vehicle on sharing basis, accommodation in 3 star properties, all meals 6 breakfasts, 6 lunches and 6 dinners, travel Insurance, inner line permits, entrance fees, guide from Day 02 - Day 06, cultural show at Nubra Valley and oxygen cylinder in the vehicle for emergency purpose.
Package cost: The price for 6 day 5 nights package starts at Rs. 38,990/-for Triple and double occupancy and for Single occupancy, the package will cost ₹46,950. For Child with bed, the package will cost ₹36,300/-and for child without bed it will costs ₹31,800.
Package cost: The price for 6 day 5 nights package starts at Rs. 38,990/-for Triple and double occupancy and for Single occupancy, the package will cost ₹46,950. For Child with bed, the package will cost ₹36,300/-and for child without bed it will costs ₹31,800.
As per IRCTC, medical fitness certificate will be required before commencement of the tour for people aged above 55 years. IRCTC has also advised travellers to take complete rest on the first day as the body should get used to the lower oxygen levels. It has also asked people with blood pressure problem to consult their doctor before planning the trip.
As per IRCTC, medical fitness certificate will be required before commencement of the tour for people aged above 55 years. IRCTC has also advised travellers to take complete rest on the first day as the body should get used to the lower oxygen levels. It has also asked people with blood pressure problem to consult their doctor before planning the trip.
As Ladakh is a high altitude cold desert with a low level of atmospheric oxygen, it is, therefore, absolutely necessary that visitors reaching Leh by air should spend sufficient time for acclimatization before engaging in any physical activity. The rarefied atmosphere may cause high altitude ailments like Acute Mountain Sickness, necessitating instant evacuation of visitors who are unable to get acclimatized.
As Ladakh is a high altitude cold desert with a low level of atmospheric oxygen, it is, therefore, absolutely necessary that visitors reaching Leh by air should spend sufficient time for acclimatization before engaging in any physical activity. The rarefied atmosphere may cause high altitude ailments like Acute Mountain Sickness, necessitating instant evacuation of visitors who are unable to get acclimatized.
The most common symptoms of acute mountain sickness are headache, disturbed sleep and loss of appetite, nausea, coughing, irregular breathing, breathlessness, lassitude and lack of concentration. If you are reaching Leh by air, it is important to take complete rest for the first 24 hours after arrival. High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema (HAPO) and High Altitude Cerebral Oedema (HACO) are very serious forms of acute mountain sickness & require immediate medical attention. As a preventive measure, Tab Diamox 250 mg should be taken at the rate of 1 tablet twice a day for 3 days, at least 2 days before coming to Ladakh or any high altitude places.
The most common symptoms of acute mountain sickness are headache, disturbed sleep and loss of appetite, nausea, coughing, irregular breathing, breathlessness, lassitude and lack of concentration. If you are reaching Leh by air, it is important to take complete rest for the first 24 hours after arrival. High Altitude Pulmonary Oedema (HAPO) and High Altitude Cerebral Oedema (HACO) are very serious forms of acute mountain sickness & require immediate medical attention. As a preventive measure, Tab Diamox 250 mg should be taken at the rate of 1 tablet twice a day for 3 days, at least 2 days before coming to Ladakh or any high altitude places.
What is not included in the package: No airport transfers at Delhi, the clients will have to arrange Delhi airport transfers on their own. In-flight meals are not included. Water Bottle in this Package, Camel ride at Nubra Valley, any portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature, any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct. Apart from this, any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary are not included in the costing.
What is not included in the package: No airport transfers at Delhi, the clients will have to arrange Delhi airport transfers on their own. In-flight meals are not included. Water Bottle in this Package, Camel ride at Nubra Valley, any portage at hotels, tips, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature, any Still / Video Camera fees, entrance fees for monuments and any activities suggested in the itinerary are chargeable direct. Apart from this, any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary are not included in the costing.