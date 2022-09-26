IRCTC announces Durga Puja special menu. Check menu, ordering process here

IRCTC announces Durga Puja special menu. Check menu, ordering process here2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
- Passengers travelling to the eastern part of India will have a chance to gorge on sumptuous Bengali cuisine owing to Durga Puja.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in a first has announced a special menu for all passengers travelling to the eastern part of India as the major festival for West Bengal, Durga Puja, approaches. Passengers travelling to the eastern part of India will have a chance to gorge on sumptuous Bengali cuisine owing to Durga Puja.
This is the latest offering from the Rail PSU, which started its 'Vrat Navratri' special thalis last year for passengers on fast during the festival.
The menu will be available in around 70 trains passing through Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol stations in West Bengal and Jasidih Junction in Jharkhand which have IRCTC's e-catering facility. This year too, during Navratri, passengers will be offered meals without onion-garlic en route their journey, they said.
Passengers can call on 1323 to book their meals and get them delivered to their seats
To avail this offer, passengers will have to place an order by calling on 1323. IRCTC will provide this facility at 400 stations, officials said, adding that the initial price of IRCTC's food menu begins at ₹99.
The Pujo menu includes mutton thali -- with typical bengali specialities like luchi (puri), pulao, alu posto (potato with poppy seeds), chicken and fish thalis. Other items on the list include fish fry, Kolkata biriyani and rosogolla among others, officials said.
The starters menu includes 'aloo chaap and sabudana tikki'.
The main course includes Sabudana khichdi and paneer makhmali with parathas. Other food items like Kofta Curry, and Sabudana khichri Navratri thali are also available, officials said.
The IRCTC has been offering occasion specific meals for passengers on board their trains since last year.
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will run 82 Festival Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers due to Puja/ Deepavali / Chhat Festival. These inlcude Dadar-Ballia Triweekly Special (26 services), Dadar-Gorakhpur Four days a week Special (36 services), Mumbai-Nagpur Weekly Superfast Special (4 services), Mumbai-Malda Town Weekly Special (4 services), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Gorakhpur Superfast Weekly Special (4 services), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Samastipur BiWeekly Superfast Specials (8 services),
