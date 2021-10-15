IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with three nights and four days tour package to popular shrine of Vaishno Devi.

One of the holiest Hindu temples, the shrine of Vaishno Devi is dedicated to the Goddess Shakti. Affectionately also called as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi, the temple is the manifestation of the Mother Goddess. The temple is situated at an altitude of 5200 ft., a distance of approx. 12 kms from Katra.

IRCTC informed about this on its official Twitter handle. The total cost of the package will start at ₹ 5795 per person.

Package details:

Package Name MATARANI RAJDHANI PACKAGE (Special) Destination Covered Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Travelling Mode Train Station/Departure Time NDLS/ 20:40 HRS Class 3AC Frequency Daily ( Week days) Meal Plan 2 BF, 01 Lunch & 01 Dinner Hotel Name Country Resort (Earlier Country Inn & Suites) or similar

Package Tariff:

Class Comfort Occupancy Prices(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs. 7750/- Double Occupancy Rs. 6040/- Triple Occupancy Rs. 5795/- Child(05-11 years) with bed Rs. 4895/- Child (05-11 years) without bed Rs. 4210/-

Tour Itinerar:- New Delhi - Jammu - Katra - Banganga - Katra - Jammu - New Delhi

Day 01. Dep. New Delhi

Dep. from New Delhi Railway Station at 20:40 hrs by NDLS JAT SPL. (AC 3 tier).

Day 02. Arrival Jammu - Katra

Arrival at Jammu Railway Station at 05:00 hours. Pickup from Jammu Railway Station to Katra by non-AC vehicle on sharing basis as per group size. En-route stop over at Saraswati Dham to collect the Yatra Parchi.Check-in at Hotel. Breakfast & drop till Banganga. Darshan at the shrine. Late evening return to Hotel. Dinner & overnight stay.

Day 03. Katra - Jammu - Dep.

Breakfast. Morning free for Leisure. Check-out at 12 noon followed by lunch. Departure for Jammu Railway Station after Lunch at 14:00 hrs by non-AC vehicle. En-route sight-seeing of Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunathji Temple & Bage Bahu Garden, later drop at Jammu Railway Station by 1900 Hrs to board NDLS – JAT SPL -02426 at 2125 hours

Day 04. Arrival New Delhi

Arrival at New Delhi Railway Station at 05:55 hours.

