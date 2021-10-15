Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC announces trip to Vaishno Devi for 3 nights/4 days. Details here

IRCTC announces trip to Vaishno Devi for 3 nights/4 days. Details here

IRCTC announces tour package  to Vaishno Devi from New Delhi
08:57 AM IST Livemint

  • IRCTC tour package: The total cost of the package will start at 5795 per person 

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with three nights and four days tour package to popular shrine of Vaishno Devi.

IRCTC informed about this on its official Twitter handle. The total cost of the package will start at 5795 per person.

Package details: 

 Package NameMATARANI RAJDHANI PACKAGE (Special)
 Destination Covered Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine
 Travelling Mode Train
 Station/Departure Time NDLS/ 20:40 HRS
 Class 3AC
 Frequency Daily ( Week days)
 Meal Plan 2 BF, 01 Lunch & 01 Dinner
 Hotel Name Country Resort (Earlier Country Inn & Suites) or   similar
Package Tariff: 

Class  
Comfort

 Occupancy

 Prices(Per Person)

 Single Occupancy 

 Rs. 7750/-

 Double Occupancy

 Rs. 6040/-

 Triple Occupancy

 Rs. 5795/-

 Child(05-11 years) with bed 

 Rs. 4895/-

 Child (05-11 years) without bed

 Rs. 4210/-

Tour Itinerar:- New Delhi - Jammu - Katra - Banganga - Katra - Jammu - New Delhi

Day 01. Dep. New Delhi

Dep. from New Delhi Railway Station at 20:40 hrs by NDLS JAT SPL. (AC 3 tier).

Day 02. Arrival Jammu - Katra

Arrival at Jammu Railway Station at 05:00 hours. Pickup from Jammu Railway Station to Katra by non-AC vehicle on sharing basis as per group size. En-route stop over at Saraswati Dham to collect the Yatra Parchi.Check-in at Hotel. Breakfast & drop till Banganga. Darshan at the shrine. Late evening return to Hotel. Dinner & overnight stay.

Day 03. Katra - Jammu - Dep.

Breakfast. Morning free for Leisure. Check-out at 12 noon followed by lunch. Departure for Jammu Railway Station after Lunch at 14:00 hrs by non-AC vehicle. En-route sight-seeing of Kand Kandoli Temple, Raghunathji Temple & Bage Bahu Garden, later drop at Jammu Railway Station by 1900 Hrs to board NDLS – JAT SPL -02426 at 2125 hours

Day 04. Arrival New Delhi

Arrival at New Delhi Railway Station at 05:55 hours.

