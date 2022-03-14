IRCTC asks railways to rethink order allowing its zones to build food plazas on

According to an official order issued on 8 March, the railways board has decided to delegate powers to zonal railway managers to set up food joints as IRCTC failed to set up such units due to various reasons.
IRCTC has been entrusted to set up these units, however, many spaces allotted continued to remain vacant, the railway order said.
"Setting up of food plaza/fast food units/multicuisine restaurants by Zonal Railways at the vacant/non-utilised space available at railway stations... References have been received from Zonal Railways seeking permission to operate major static units (Food Plazas, Fast Food Units and Multi Cuisine restaurants) in view of the fact that many spaces allotted to IRCTC have continued to remain vacant thus leading to non-provision of passenger service and loss of railway revenue," the official order read.
The vacant spaces are leading to non-provision of passenger service and massive loss of railway revenue. Hence, various railway zones have requested the railway board for delegation of power to operate such commercial catering units.
An IRCTC spokesperson clarified that scope of work for food plaza operations were drastically curtailed due to Covid-19. "Open tendering is a continuous process through which food plazas will be awarded."
The spokesperson attributed the reason behind non- participation primarily due to poor location and lack of operational and financial feasibility.
News agency PTI had earlier reported that IRCTC has returned about 40 food plaza sites to the railways due to non-participation by bidders owing to poor financial and operational feasibility. They also blamed poor location of the sites for the IRCTC's decision.
The railways earns approximately ₹120 crore per annum from static units, which includes refreshment rooms, janahaars along with food plazas and fast food units. This came down to around ₹10 crore during FY 2020-21 primarily due to the pandemic, according to a PTI report.
