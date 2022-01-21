Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC brags about 'lowest' convenience fee on air tickets, but what is it?

IRCTC brags about ‘lowest’ convenience fee on air tickets, but what is it?

In 2019-20, IRCTC earned 352 crore from convenience fee while in 2020-21, it earned 299 crore
2 min read . 03:10 PM IST Livemint

Listing out benefits for making bookings on Air IRCTC, the online ticketing platform said travellers can avail exciting benefits like the lowest convenience fee of 50

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday took to Twitter to convince travellers for booking their flight tickets via its platform air.irctc.co.in. 

Listing out benefits for making bookings on Air IRCTC, the online ticketing platform said travellers can avail exciting benefits like lowest convenience fee of 50. 

“No matter which part of the world you're flying to, #book your #flight #tickets with #IRCTCAir and #avail exciting #booking #benefits like lowest convenience fee of 50 & #air #travel #insurance worth 50 lac. Info: http://air.irctc.co.in #FlyAt50 #StaySafe (sic)," it said. 

In an accompanying photo post, IRCTC mentioned that users will not have to pay any “hidden" charges while using the platform and that it is the government authorized agency for LTC ticket booking. Users can also get a 5% value back on booking with IRCTC SBI Card Premier. 

What is the convenience fee?

A convenience fee is charged by IRCTC as a form of the service fee from users who use its internet ticket booking platform to book train or air travel tickets. 

IRCTC used to charge a convenience fee of 20 plus tax per ticket for non-air-conditioned (AC) travel classes, and 40 plus tax per ticket for air-conditioned class tickets till 22 November 2016. 

For nearly three years after that, this fee was withdrawn by the ministry of railways to promote digital transactions.

It was restarted on 1 September 2019 with a charge of 15 plus goods and services tax (GST) per ticket on booking of non-AC tickets and 30 plus GST for AC class tickets.

Passengers making online payments via Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) had to only pay 10 plus GST per ticket for non-AC class tickets and 20 plus GST for AC classes.

In 2019-20, IRCTC earned 352 crore from convenience fee while in 2020-21, it earned 299 crore.

