IRCTC brings affordable Dubai tour packages under ₹1 lakh; flight to take-off this month1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
- The package includes return economy class airfare, accommodation at 3 star hotel, food, VISA charges and processing fees.
The IRCTC has announced affordable international package to Dubai. In the ‘Dazzling Dubai’ package, IRCTC offers one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the mesmerizing attractions of city of dreams Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
