The IRCTC has announced affordable international package to Dubai. In the ‘Dazzling Dubai’ package, IRCTC offers one of the most affordable all inclusive tour package, covering the mesmerizing attractions of city of dreams Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The 5 nights 6 days package includes visit to Dubai city tour, Burj Khalifa, Desert Safari, Dhow Cruise, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Ferrari World.

The tour have its departure from Delhi on 23 March, 2023. The package includes return economy class airfare, accommodation at 3 star hotel, food, VISA charges and processing fees.

Departure Dates: 23 March-28 March

Class: Deluxe

Flight Details:

Flight Departure time Arrival time Delhi-Abudhabi (G8 75) 6 pm 8:40 pm Abudhabi - Delhi (G8 76) 9:40 pm 2:40 am

Package Cost: The price for 5 nights 6 days package starts at ₹81,900 for Triple and double occupancy and for Single occupancy, the package will cost ₹99,000. For Child with bed, the package will cost ₹81,500 and for child without bed it will costs ₹70,500.

As stated by IRCTC, all passengers are advised to follow the Covid guidelines as directed by the particular states/country at the time of journey. Passengers need to have double vaccination for this trip. If a passenger is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they need to carry RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of departure. It is also important for tourist to ensure that their passport have validity of minimum 6 months from the date of return to India.

Documents that are required at the time of booking:

Valid Passport for 6 months from date of entry. Coloured scan copy in JPEG format, Photo copy of the PAN card at the time of booking. Coloured scan copy in JPEG format, Coloured scan in JPEG format - Recent photographs (not older than 3 months) of applicant Size- 3.5x4.5cm, white background (80 percent of face should be there).

What is not included in the package: Any increase in Airport Taxes, Fuel Surcharge, meals are pre-set & choice of menu is not available, all kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative etc, any expenses of personal nature such a laundry expenses, wine, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu, optional tour of Miracle Garden or Wall of Frame, if there is any change in Visa fees, difference amount has to be paid additionally to Guests