As stated by IRCTC, all passengers are advised to follow the Covid guidelines as directed by the particular states/country at the time of journey. Passengers need to have double vaccination for this trip. If a passenger is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they need to carry RT-PCR negative report within 72 hours from the date of departure. It is also important for tourist to ensure that their passport have validity of minimum 6 months from the date of return to India.