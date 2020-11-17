IRCTC cancels both Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express

The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited ( IRCTC ) a PSU of the Ministry of Railways, has announced that it will cancel the operations of both Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains.

In a statement issued by the IRCTC, it said," The management has decided to cancel all departures of IRCTC Tejas trains due to low occupancy levels resulting from coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic."

It further that IRCTC will review its decision after seeing the occupancy level of other trains of Indian Railways operating in both these routes.

The Lucknow-New Delhi(82501/82502) Tejas Express will remain cancelled from 23 November whereas Ahmedabad-Mumbai(82901/82902) will remain cancelled from 24 November.

The operation of these two Tejas Trains was suspended from 19th March, 2020 due to spread of covid-19 pandemic.

IRCTC started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on October 4, 2019, and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on January 19 this year.

After remaining suspended for almost seven months due to the covid-19 outbreak, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express resumed operations from October 17.

The occupancy of the train, which has 736 seats, was at just 25 to 40 per cent as against 50-80 per cent before the outbreak.

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. The third IRCTC-operated train, the Kashi Mahakal Express between Indore and Varanasi will however not begin its services yet.

Earlier ,IRCTC resumed the services of Tejas Expressand and said that every alternate seat on the two trains will be kept vacant to ensure social distancing and passengers will be thermally screened before entering the coach and not allowed to exchange their seats once seated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via