IRCTC charges ₹70 for a cup of tea on Shatabdi Express, faces backlash
As soon as activist Balgovind Verma posted the image online, it quickly gained popularity and received countless retweets.
During a train ride on the Shatabdi Express, a passenger s was charged ₹70 for a cup of tea. The passenger was shocked to see that he had to pay a service fee of Rs. 50 for a cup that cost Rs. 20. The traveller, who was going from Delhi to Bhopal, boarded the Bhopal Shatabdi.