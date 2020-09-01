Home >News >India >As Unlock 4 begins, Railways plans more special trains, says state govt being consulted
Indian Railways (AP)
Indian Railways (AP)

As Unlock 4 begins, Railways plans more special trains, says state govt being consulted

2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2020, 03:12 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • The Indian Railways had announced last month that that all regular passenger trains, which were earlier suspended till 12 August, are to remain suspended 'until further notice'
  • While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June

The Ministry of Railways on Tuesday announced that more special trains are being planned for passengers to return to their home states amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

More special trains are being planned. State governments are being consulted," the railway spokesperson said.

Sources said the announcement for the new trains will be made in a couple of days, reported news agency PTI.

The announcement came amid the Unlock 4 plan, which starts from today till 30 September. Under the latest guidelines, the government has relaxed several restrictions across the country in order to open economy further amid the pandemic.

With this, it also allowed resuming metro rail services from 7 September in a 'calibrated manner.'

The Indian Railways had announced last month that that all regular passenger trains, which were earlier suspended till 12 August, are to remain suspended "until further notice."

However, the national transporter had stated that all 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate.

All regular train services were cancelled since 25 March when the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic began. The IRCTC has suspended advance reservation for regular train services from 15 April 15.

While 30 Rajdhani-like AC trains were started initially, the IRCTC began 200 more trains since 1 June.

In terms of Shramik Special train operations, the national transporter had said a total of 4,165 Shramik Special trains were operated from 1 May to 9 July and ferried over 63 lakh people to their home states amid pandemic and that all existing demand for such trains were fully met till the mentioned date.

“The last Shramik Special train ran on July 9 and with that we presume that we have met the demand of the states regarding these trains. However, if there is more such demand, we will run these services again," Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said in an online press conference earlier.

