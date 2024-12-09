Indian Railways e-ticketing service Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) mobile app and website are down.

On the official website irctc.co.in, a message reads:

"DOWNTIME MESSAGE

Due to scheduled maintenance, the e-ticketing service will be unavailable for the next one hour. Please try again later.

For cancellations or to file a TDR, kindly contact customer care at:

Phone: 14646, 0755-6610661, 0755-4090600

Email: etickets@irctc.co.in"

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is a public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the state-owned Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is reportedly set to launch its "super app" by December, according to ET report. This all-in-one platform will enable passengers to access a range of services, including ticket bookings, platform pass purchases, and train tracking, all from a single app.

Developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), the app will integrate with IRCTC's existing systems to provide a seamless user experience.

In a first, IRCTC will set up a tent city at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for the Kumbh Mela, a Hindu religious congregation held once in 12 years, beginning next month.