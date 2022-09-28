IRCTC enters into an agreement to promote tourist spots of Chhattisgarh

Under the MoU, the IRCTC will promote tourist places of Chhattisgarh through its social media platform, thereby helping attract travellers from other parts of the country
The Chhattisgarh government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to promote tourism in the state through its platform.
The Chattisgarh tourist board asked IRCTC to promote the state's tourist places through IRCTC's website and social media platform on Tuesday.
The agreement was signed on the Wold Tourism Day in the presence of CM Bhupesh Baghel by CTB to boost the state's tourism sector.
The IRCTC will attract travellers from all over the country by promoting Chattisgarh's tourism on their social media websites like Twitter, and Facebook.
At the event, Baghel talked about the state's rich culture and history and emphasized the need to bring them to the world.“Earlier, the mere mention of Chhattisgarh conjured up images of Maoist violence and mineral resources. Tourism in the state was neglected for a long time and even after the formation of the state (in 2000) it could not get due popularity and the focus remained centred on Maoist issues," he said.
There was a need to put tourist places of Chhattisgarh on the world tourism map and his government was continuously making efforts to achieve this, the chief minister added.
Baghel also unveiled a statue of Chendru Mandavi, popularly known as 'tiger boy' from Bastar's Narayanpur district. His grandfather had rescued a tiger cub from jungles and gifted it to him in childhood. He reared the tiger named Tembu.
He got famous when Swedish filmmaker Arne Sucksdroff made a film about him called "Jungle Saga".