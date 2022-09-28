IRCTC enters into an agreement to promote tourist spots of Chhattisgarh

At the event, Baghel talked about the state's rich culture and history and emphasized the need to bring them to the world.“Earlier, the mere mention of Chhattisgarh conjured up images of Maoist violence and mineral resources. Tourism in the state was neglected for a long time and even after the formation of the state (in 2000) it could not get due popularity and the focus remained centred on Maoist issues," he said.