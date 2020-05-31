After Indian Railways resumed passenger train services in the country in a "phased" manner with 15 pairs of trains from 12 May, 2020, the national transporter is now gearing up to run another 200 special trains from tomorrow, 1 June.

This development comes in a move to let citizens travel to their hometowns amid the nationwide lockdown which was imposed to combat spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Railways today said that more than 1.45 lakh passengers will be travelling on Monday when the 200 special trains will start their operations.

Around 26 lakh passengers have booked tickets on these special trains till 30 June, the national transporter said.

These trains also include the popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

However, certain states like Jharkhand, Andhra, Maharashtra expressed reservations about running special trains planned from June 1 for which the mater is being discussed, Railways said.

Indian Railways allowed booking of reservation tickets through the reservation counters, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and ticketing agents with effect from 22 May.

The bookings of tickets can be done through online IRCTC website or app as well and advance reservation period has now increased from 30 days to 120 days.

The Ministry has also said that booking of Parcel and luggage shall be permitted in all these 230 trains, which include the 15 pairs of trains that are already running since early May.

The above changes shall be implemented with effect from 08:00 hrs of train booking date of 31 May, 2020 onwards.

Moreover, current booking, Tatkal quota allocation of seats to road side stations etc. to be same as in regular time tabled trains, the ministry added.

Passengers have been asked to reach station 90 minutes before departure to get thermal scanning in the wake of coronavirus.

Only those with confirmed/RAC tickets will be allowed inside station and to board the trains.

Passengers will be compulsorily screened and only those found asymptomatic will be allowed to board trains.

In addition to the passengers, the railways' on board ticket checking staff will also be without their customary black coats and ties and will instead wear gloves, masks, PPEs and check tickets with magnifying glasses, the national transporter said.

Here is a full list of the trains, timings, routes and stoppages of the trains scheduled to run from 1 June:

Train No Train Name Source Station Destination station

1 01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)

2 01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar

3 01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga

4 01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi

5 01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi

6 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag

7 01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru

8 02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj

9 02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn

10 02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru

11 02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar

12 02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir

13 02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar

14 02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj

15 02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow

16 02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri

17 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata

18 02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur

19 02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla

20 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur

21 02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur

22 02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow 1n Mumbai CST

23 02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur

24 02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih

25 02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam

26 04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari

27 02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur

28 02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad

29 J[ 02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad

30 02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar

31 02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad

32 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad

33 02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi

34 02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST

35 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah

36 02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central

37 02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad

38 02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra (1)

39 02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad

40 02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City

41 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur

42 05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar

43 06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central

44 02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi

45 02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur

46 02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi

47 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur

48 07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad

49 02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad

50 09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga

51 09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi

52 09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti

53 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T)

54 1 02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi

55 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner

56 02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi

57 02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi

53 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra

59 02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar

60 05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar

61 02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur

62 II 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur

63 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur

64 1 04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar

65 04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar

66 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)

67 05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi

63 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur

69 02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna

70 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati

71 02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam

72 Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat)

73 Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat)

Duronto trains having NON AC Coaches

74 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express

75 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express

76 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express

77 02283/12284 Emakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express

78 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express

JANSHATABDI TRAINS

Sr. Train No. From To Train Name

79 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express

80 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express

81 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express

82 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express

83 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express

84 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express

85 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express

86 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express

87 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express

88 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express

89 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express

90 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express

91 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express

92 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express

93 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express

94 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express

95 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express

96 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express

97 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express

98 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Btiar Sampark Kranti

99 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti

100 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express

Indian Railways also announced that it will be providing full refund for cancelled tickets for the above mentioned special trains.

Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions.

"Opening of booking centers will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services," it said in a release.

Passengers shall observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination State/UTs.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Railways said that apart from these the running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local State Governments as per the existing protocols.

