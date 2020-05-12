IRCTC gets overwhelming response for special trains' bookings; 30k PNRs generated

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday informed that approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and reservations were issued to more than 54,000 passengers till 9:15 pm today.

Bookings for 15 passenger trains, slated to start from today, started from 6 pm on Monday.

The Indian Railways will resume passenger train operations from May 12, nearly after two months when services were stopped due to the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The IRCTC website began booking tickets for special trains after 6 pm, two hours behind the scheduled opening time, and all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Howrah-New Delhi train were sold within the first 10 minutes and all seats were reserved in 20 minutes.

The bookings were slated to open at 4 pm, but got delayed due to a technical glitch.

The Howrah-New Delhi train is scheduled to begin its journey from Howrah at 5:05 pm on Tuesday.

As per the ticket availability on the website, all AC-1 and AC-3 tickets for the Bhubaneswar-New Delhi special trains were also sold by 6.30 pm.

"As per preliminary information received, it is learnt that for May 13, all tickets were sold out in less than one hour. However, three tickets in 3rd AC were subsequently cancelled. For journey on May 14, only 47 berths in 3rd AC and nine berths in 2AC are available. All First AC berths filled up till May 17," the Railway said.

By 9.15 pm, approximately 30,000 PNRs had been generated and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had issued more than 54,000 passengers for the next seven days.

Select passenger train services are beginning from May 12, between Delhi and some major cities across the country.

The railways said the data for the next seven days was being uploaded on the website in phases, which was leading to some glitches.

Users took to social media criticising the railways' ticketing arm for not being up and running on time.

