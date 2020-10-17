IRCTC's Tejas Express to resume from today. Know the guidelines and latest rules

Indian Railways' first corporate trains, the Lucknow-New Delhi(Train No-82501/82502) and Ahmedabad-Mumbai(Train No-82902/82901) services will start from today after the services were suspened on 19 March.

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.

Due to the prevailing covid-19 situation in the country, IRCTC has issued a set of guidelines for the passengers travelling in Tejas Express.

Here are new rules which the passengers of Tejas Express should adhered to before boarding the train:

A Standard Operation Procedure observing Covid-19 protocol has been issued to ensure safety of the passengers.

Passengers will not be allowed to exchange their seats once seated. Use of face covers/masks will be mandatory for passengers and staff.

All travelers will install "Arogya Setu" app and same shall be shown as and when demanded. Detailed instructions will be given to the passengers at the time of booking of tickets.

All the passengers will be provided a covid-19 protection kit which will contain a bottle of hand sanitizers, one mask, one face shield and one pair of gloves.

All the passengers will go through thermal screening and hand sanitization process before entering the coach.

The coach including pantry areas and lavatories will be thoroughly disinfected at regular intervals.The luggage and baggage of the passengers will be disinfected by a staff deputed for this purpose.

Cleaning and regular disinfection of frequently touched surface inside the coach will be done. The service trays and trolleys will also be disinfected .

In a statement, IRCTC has said that," IRCTC has conducted an extensive training programme to educate and train its team of employees of Tejas Trains to manage the operations of the trains and provide services according to the 'New Normal' amidst covid-19 pandemic and to follow the Standard Operating Procedure(SOPs) ensuring passengers safety."

According to report published in Hindi daily Hindustan, there will be no dynamic pricing in the Tejas Express trains under the current situation.

IRCTC is also going to provide fruits to the passengers travelling in these trains as the festival of Navratri will also begin from today.

IRCTC started the Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on 4 October, 2019 and the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on 19 January this year.





