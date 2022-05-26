This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Yatra: The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways is set to launch an 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on June 21 to take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways is set to launch an 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on June 21 to take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.
The special tourist train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).
The special tourist train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).
According to Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC it will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC it will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.
The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.
Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train; All you need to know
Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train; All you need to know
IRCTC Ramayana Yatra train booking:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IRCTC Ramayana Yatra train booking:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The booking for the 18-day tour is active on the Ramayana circuit by ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on June 21.
The booking for the 18-day tour is active on the Ramayana circuit by ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on June 21.
Apart from Delhi, the other boarding points are--Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, and Lucknow.