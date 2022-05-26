Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Indian Railways to start Ramayana Yatra tour on June 21. Check routes, booking cost other details

Indian Railways to start Ramayana Yatra tour on June 21. Check routes, booking cost other details

IRCTC official said that it will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.
2 min read . 07:56 AM ISTLivemint

IRCTC's Shri Ramayana Yatra: The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways is set to launch an 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on June 21 to take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

Indian Railways is set to launch an 18-day ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’ through a special tourist train on June 21 to take pilgrims to sacred places associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The special tourist train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).

The special tourist train will run on the Ramayan circuit identified under the Swadesh Darshan scheme covering prominent places that include Ayodhya, Janakpur (Nepal), Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam (also known as Ayodhya of South India).

According to Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC it will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.

According to Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager of IRCTC it will be for the first time that the train will go from India to Nepal, and connect the two religious cities of Ayodhya and Janakpur.

The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.

The 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8,000 kilometres will include food, stay in the hotel, and guide services at the points of visit.

Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train; All you need to know

Shri Ramayana Yatra special tourist train; All you need to know

IRCTC Ramayana Yatra train booking:

IRCTC Ramayana Yatra train booking:

The booking for the 18-day tour is active on the Ramayana circuit by ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on June 21.

The booking for the 18-day tour is active on the Ramayana circuit by ‘Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train’. The journey will begin from Delhi's Safdarjung railway station on June 21.

Apart from Delhi, the other boarding points are--Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Apart from Delhi, the other boarding points are--Aligarh, Tundla, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

As many as 285 bookings have already been done from various parts of the country, with a maximum of 61 bookings from Maharashtra followed by 55 from Uttar Pradesh.

As many as 285 bookings have already been done from various parts of the country, with a maximum of 61 bookings from Maharashtra followed by 55 from Uttar Pradesh.

The IRCTC has said that a 5% discount on fares would be given to the first 50% of passengers. Passengers will also get the facility of EMI payment option to book tickets

The IRCTC has said that a 5% discount on fares would be given to the first 50% of passengers. Passengers will also get the facility of EMI payment option to book tickets

IRCTC  Ramayana Yatra ticket cost

IRCTC  Ramayana Yatra ticket cost

The 18-day journey by train, which has 11 third AC class coaches with an accommodation capacity of around 600 passengers, will cost a passenger 62,370.

The 18-day journey by train, which has 11 third AC class coaches with an accommodation capacity of around 600 passengers, will cost a passenger 62,370.

The official said that the cost of the ticket is irrespective of the station passenger boards from.

The official said that the cost of the ticket is irrespective of the station passenger boards from.