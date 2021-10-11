IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with seven nights and eight days tour package to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Nandigram, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Varanasi which will cover the significant temples and tourist destinations of historical importance. from Pune - Lonavala – Panvel- Kalyan – Nasik- Manmad-Chalisgaon-Jalgoan-Bhushwal,Khandwa,Itarasi. IRCTC informed about this on its official Twitter handle. The total cost of the package will start at ₹ 7560 per person.

Tour date: 27 November

Tour Itinerary:

27.11.21 Pune Departure from Pune Lonavala Entraining Panvel Entraining Kalyan Entraining Nashik Entraining Manmad Entraining Chalisgaon Entraining Jalgoan Entraining Bhushwal Entraining 28.11.21 Ayodhya Arrival at Ayodhya Railway station,After Fresh n up Visit various temple at Ayodhya Visit Nandigram Evenig Aarti at Saryu river in evening leisure time night stays at Ayodhya.. 29.11.21 Ayodhya 30.11.21 Varanasi Arrival at Varanasi station after fresh up visit Kashi Vishvanath Temple, in evening, Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat, over Night stay at Varanasi 01.12.21 Prayag Arrival early morning procced to Parayag, Have sacred bath at Sangam Prayag. Darshan at Hanuman temple, By road Proceed to visit Shringaverpur (40 Km/1 hour from Prayag). Visit temples at Shringaverpur. Proceed to Chitrakoot for overnight stay. 02.12.21 Chitrakoot Morning visit Ramghat at Chitrakoot. Have sacred bath in Mandakini river at Chitrakoot. proceed to visit Temples Sati Anusuiya Ashram,Gupt Godavari, Hanuman Dhara etc at Chitrakoot. Late Evening Departure towards Pune by Train. 03.12.21 Bhushwal Detraining Jalgoan Detraining Chalisgaon Detraining Manmad Detraining 04.12.21 Nashik Detraining Kalyan Detraining Panvel Detraining Lonavala Detraining Pune Arrival Morning at Pune

Inclusive of providing comfort of travel by train in Sleeper Class Non AC and 3AC class Sleeper coach, Besides it, the cost is inclusive of following:

Hall/Lodges/Dormitories accommodation for Standard class on multisharing basis for night stay/ morning freshening up and Room accommodation for 3AC on multisharing sharing basis at places of night stay and Quadruple sharing basis room for morning freshening up for 3AC.

Pure vegetarian meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner).

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Travel insurance.

