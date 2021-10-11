Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC introduces tour package to holy cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi. Details here

IRCTC introduces tour package to holy cities of Ayodhya, Varanasi. Details here

IRCTC tour package: The total cost of the package will start at 7560 per person.
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

  • IRCTC tour package: The total cost of the package will start at 7560 per person to visit Ayodhya and Varanasi

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with seven nights and eight days tour package to Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Nandigram, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Varanasi which will cover the significant temples and tourist destinations of historical importance. from Pune - Lonavala – Panvel- Kalyan – Nasik- Manmad-Chalisgaon-Jalgoan-Bhushwal,Khandwa,Itarasi. IRCTC informed about this on its official Twitter handle. The total cost of the package will start at   7560 per person.

Tour date: 27 November

Tour Itinerary:

27.11.21 PuneDeparture from Pune
LonavalaEntraining
PanvelEntraining
KalyanEntraining
NashikEntraining
ManmadEntraining
ChalisgaonEntraining
JalgoanEntraining
BhushwalEntraining
28.11.21 Ayodhya

Arrival at Ayodhya Railway station,After Fresh n up Visit various temple at Ayodhya Visit Nandigram Evenig Aarti at Saryu river in evening leisure time night stays at Ayodhya..

 

 29.11.21Ayodhya
30.11.21VaranasiArrival at Varanasi station  after fresh up visit Kashi Vishvanath Temple, in evening, Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat, over Night stay at Varanasi
  01.12.21PrayagArrival early morning procced to Parayag,   Have sacred bath at Sangam Prayag.  Darshan at Hanuman temple, By road Proceed to visit Shringaverpur (40 Km/1 hour from Prayag). Visit temples at Shringaverpur. Proceed to Chitrakoot for overnight stay.
  02.12.21ChitrakootMorning visit Ramghat at Chitrakoot. Have sacred bath in Mandakini river at Chitrakoot.  proceed to visit Temples Sati Anusuiya Ashram,Gupt Godavari,  Hanuman Dhara etc at Chitrakoot. Late Evening Departure towards Pune by Train.
   03.12.21BhushwalDetraining
JalgoanDetraining
ChalisgaonDetraining
ManmadDetraining
   04.12.21 NashikDetraining
 KalyanDetraining
PanvelDetraining
 LonavalaDetraining
  PuneArrival  Morning at Pune
Inclusive of providing comfort of travel by train in Sleeper Class Non AC and 3AC class Sleeper coach, Besides it, the cost is inclusive of following:

Hall/Lodges/Dormitories accommodation for Standard class on multisharing basis for night stay/ morning freshening up and Room accommodation for 3AC on multisharing sharing basis at places of night stay and Quadruple sharing basis room for morning freshening up for 3AC.

Pure vegetarian meals (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner).

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Travel insurance.

