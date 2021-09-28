Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC is offering a 4-day tour package to Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark, Puri: Details here

IRCTC is offering a 4-day tour package to Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark, Puri: Details here

IRCTC Tourism will will cover the significant temples and tourist destinations of historical importance in Odisha
10:15 AM IST Livemint

  • IRCTC Tourism: Tourists can get to see the world-famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chilika, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon and home to a phenomenal variety of birds

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) Tourism has come up with three nights and four days tour package Bhubaneswar, Chilka, Konark, Puri in Odisha which will cover the significant temples and tourist destinations of historical importance. from Delhi. IRCTC informed about this on its official Twitter handle.

Through this tour package, tourists can get to see the world-famous Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chilika, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon and home to a phenomenal variety of birds and the Irrawady dolphin also visit to the world-famous Sun Temple in Konark.

Tour Itinerary: Delhi - Bhubaneswar - Puri - Chilka - Konark - Puri - Bhubaneswar - Delhi

Tour Dates: 18 November and 23 December.

Flight details:

Flight No

Sector

ETD

ETA

6E 6069

Delhi - Bhubaneswar

09:55 hrs

12:00 hrs

6E 6176

Bhubaneswar - Delhi

18:40 hrs

21:10 hrs

 

Tour Itinerary:

Day 01: Delhi - Bhubaneswar - Puri

Meals: Dinner

Departure from Delhi by 6E 6069 at 09:55 hrs. Arrival at Bhubaneswar at 12:00 hrs & get transferred to Puri. Check in at hotel. Evening visit to Jagganath Temple. Return back to hotel. Dinner and overnight stay Puri.

Day 02: Puri - Chilka - Puri

Meals: Breakfast & Dinner

After breakfast, proceed to Satpada (Chilka). Boat ride in Chilka Lake (on own expense). Visit to Islands & Irrawaddy Dolphin site. Back to Puri. Enroute Darshan of Allarnath Temple. Evening back to hotel. Dinner and Overnight stay at Puri.

Day 03: Puri - Konark - Puri

Meals: Breakfast & Dinner

Breakfast. Proceed to Konark. Visit Konark Temple, Chandrabhaga Beach, Golden Sea Beach and Beach Market. Return back to Puri. Dinner and overnight stay at Puri.

Day 4: Puri - Bhubaneswar

Meals: Breakfast

After breakfast check out from Hotel and proceed to Bhubaneswar. Sightseeing of Lingraj Temple, Udaygiri & Khandagiri and Mukteshwar Temple. Intime transfer to Bhubaneswar Airport to board flight no 6E 6176 at 18:40 hrs. Arrival at Delhi Airport at 21:10 hrs.

