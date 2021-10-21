In a bid to promote religious tourism in the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is starting a special "Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra" train on Thursday. The special IRCTC train might start its operation from the Prayagraj Sangam station in Uttar Pradesh On October 21, Thursday, according to a report by the Hindustan Times, which is Livemint's sister organisation.

As the name suggests, Jyotirlinga or Jyotirlingam, is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva. There are 12 Jyotirlinga temples in India but the IRCTC's Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will facilitate travel to four – Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, Somnath, and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temples.

Whereas the other eight Jyotirlinga shrines are--Mallikarjuna in Srisailam (Andhra Pradesh); Rameshwaram Jyotirlinga (Tamil Nadu), Kedarnath (Uttarakhand), Bhimashankar (Maharashtra), Vishwanath (Varanasi), Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra), Ghrishneshwar Jyotirlinga (Aurangabad), and Vaidyanath or Baijnath in Deogarh (Jharkhand).

About IRCTC's Jyotirlinga Darshan tourism

The special train will start Prayagraj, however, pilgrims can board the train at several stations throughout the route – including Prayag, Pratapgarh, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow, Kanpur, Etawah, Bhind, Gwalior, and Jhansi.

The Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train will also take passengers to Dwarkadhish Mandir in Dwarka, the Bhent Dwarka Mandir, the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and the Statue of Unity in Baroda. Additionally, the train will also have a stoppage at Udaipur, Rajasthan wherein passengers would be taken to visit the City Palace, Saheliyon Ki Bari, and the Maharana Pratap Memorial.

About Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra train fares

Since the train will not just take the passengers two the four Lord Shiva's temples but will also take it to Gujarat and Udaipur, therefore the package has been priced at ₹10,395. It will be a package of 10 nights and 11 days.

Passengers would be provided pure vegetarian 3-time meals throughout the journey. Besides, the facility of a local bus for site seeing and accommodation in dharamshalas will also be included in the IRCTC's package.

About IRCTC other religious tourism packages:

Recently, IRCTC had also launched a special Bharat Darshan Tourist train on October 8 which runs from Rewa station of Madhya Pradesh to Agra, Mathura, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Amritsar, and Vaishno Devi Shrine. It is an eight nights and nine days tour that starts from ₹8,505 per person for sleeper class and ₹10,395 per person for 3AC.

Next month, IRCTC will be launching Shri Ramayana Yatra by Deluxe AC Tourist train. This tour will start from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station on November 7, 2021, and cover the visit of all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama.

To meet the requirement of the pilgrim tourist market of South India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex-Madurai with its budget-segment train comprising of Sleeper Class coaches. The train will start from Madurai with boarding points at Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Chennai Central, Renigunta, and Cuddapah will cover Hampi, Nasik, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Varanasi and will return to Madurai.

The 12 nights / 13 days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex will commence from Madurai starting November 16.

For budget segment tourists of North India, IRCTC will be operating Shri Ramayana Yatra ex- Sri Ganganagar with its Pilgrim Special tourist trains

The 16 Nights / 17 Days Shri Ramayana Yatra ex will commence from Sri Ganganagar starting November 25.

