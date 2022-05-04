This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IRCTC Chardham yatra tour package: The 11 nights/12 days package will include the stopover at four Chardhams (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri) Guptkashi, Haridwar, Sonprayag, and Barkot
As the Badrinath and Kedarnath sacred pilgrimages are set to open on May 8 and May 6 respectively, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a budget-friendly tour package by air.
According to the details shared by the IRCTC, the 11 nights/12 days package will include the stopover at four Chardhams (Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri) Guptkashi, Haridwar, Sonprayag, and Barkot.
The IRCTC's Char Dham Yatra tour will start from Bhubaneshwar airport on June 10, 2022, while the trip will end on June 21, 2022.
The cost of the IRCTC's pilgrim air tour package will start from ₹60,000. The IRCTC said that pony charges, helicopter charges, and palki charges are not included in the tour price.
Accommodation in Deluxe hotels/Resorts for 11 nights.
Local Transfer from Delhi Airport & Sightseeing by AC 2 x 2 Comfortable Pushback Tempo Travellers.
Breakfast & Dinner as per the Itinerary.
IRCTC Tour Manager for the entire tour.
Parking Charges, Driver Batta, Toll Tax
IRCTC package excludes:
Pony Charges, Helicopter Charges & Palki Charges
Personal Expenses such as Laundry, telephone calls, tips & gratuity, mineral water, soft & hard drinks, rafting, rock climbing, paragliding, Porterage, Still / Video Camera fees etc
Entry tickets at monuments, zoos, sightseeing places, National Park, and boat rides.
Any cost arising due to natural calamities like landslides, road blockage, political disturbances (strikes), etc (to be borne by the client, which is directly payable on the spot).
To get other information or with any problems, you can visit the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. One can also do the booking by visiting the regional office. While making the booking, you will have to fill in all the details along with making the payment. For more details you can call on +91 6002912335, +91 8638507592, +91 9957644166, +91 9957644161, +91 9731704869.
To get other information or with any problems, you can visit the official website of IRCTC at irctctourism.com. One can also do the booking by visiting the regional office. While making the booking, you will have to fill in all the details along with making the payment. For more details you can call on +91 6002912335, +91 8638507592, +91 9957644166, +91 9957644161, +91 9731704869.