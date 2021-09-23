Indian Railways subsidiary IRCTC has launched a special Leh-Ladakh tour package covering all the main attractions in 7 days and 6 nights. The package includes both well-appointed hotel rooms and tented hotel accommodations. A buffet is provided to all passengers and sightseeing is done in non-ac vehicles, IRCTC added.

As per the IRCTC Tourism, there is one oxygen cylinder per vehicle and a cultural guide for Leh packages as well. The IRCTC said that all necessary permits, entrance fee for monuments, travel insurance, and GST is included in the trip.

List of IRCTC Leh-Ladakh packages from some Indian cities:

Lucknow to Leh/Ladakh

The package from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh starts at ₹37,700. IRCTC launches tour duration of 7 nights and 8 days from Lucknow. The package will include: Sham Valley, Leh, Nubra,Turtuk, Pangong.

Kochi to Leh/Ladakh

The package from Kochi, Kerala starts at ₹37,490. IRCTC launches tour duration of 6 nights and 7 days from Kochi. The package will include: Leh-Sham Valley-Nubra-Pangong.

Leh to Pangong

The package from Leh, Kerala starts at ₹15,550. IRCTC launches tour duration of 5 nights and 6 days from Kochi. The package will include: Leh-Sham Valley-Nubra-Pangong.

