1 min read.Updated: 23 Sep 2021, 11:55 AM ISTLivemint
IRCTC has launched a special Leh-Ladakh tour package covering all the main attractions in 7 days and 6 nights
The Leh-Ladakh package from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh starts at ₹37,700
Indian Railways subsidiary IRCTC has launched a special Leh-Ladakh tour package covering all the main attractions in 7 days and 6 nights. The package includes both well-appointed hotel rooms and tented hotel accommodations. A buffet is provided to all passengers and sightseeing is done in non-ac vehicles, IRCTC added.
As per the IRCTC Tourism, there is one oxygen cylinder per vehicle and a cultural guide for Leh packages as well. The IRCTC said that all necessary permits, entrance fee for monuments, travel insurance, and GST is included in the trip.