The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is all set to begin operations of both Tejas Express trains operated by it from next month.

IRCTC operates the Tejas Express on the Lucknow - Delhi – Lucknow (82501-82502) and Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad (82901-82902) routes.

Passengers who want to book tickets on these two Tejas trains can get additional benefits by using the co-branded credit card, the SBI Premium Loyalty Card.

The major benefits presented to IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card users includes a welcome benefit of 500 reward points who book one Tejas train booking within 45 days of card issuance: User will get 500 points on booking first IRCTC Tejas train Ticket using the IRCTC SBI Premium Card after 05 days of Journey/if ticket is not cancelled.

The passenger will get 15 Rewards points on every Rs. 100/- spent on IRCTC Tejas trains for self-travel: User will get 15% Reward points which is to be accrued to IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card when ticket is booked in the IRCTC Tejas Train for self-travel using the IRCTC SBI Premium Card Loyalty number and the ticket is not cancelled.

The passenger will get 1500 Reward points on 25 IRCTC Tejas train tickets booking within a year: Tickets booked in IRCTC Tejas Trains 82501-82502 & 82901-82902 are eligible for these reward points. User will get 1500 Reward points to be accrued on booking of 25 Tejas train tickets in his block year using IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card provided the tickets are not cancelled. Only journey performed tickets will be counted in the scheme.(* One reward point is equivalent to one rupee)

Features of IRCTC SBI Premium Card

1500 Bonus reward points worth ₹1500 on payment of Card fee.

Flat 10% value back as Reward Points for railway spends throughout the year.

5% reward points on Air Tickets and e-catering spends.

1% transaction charge waiver on Rail tickets and 1.8 % transaction charge waiver on IRCTC Air bookings on website or mobile app.

3% value back on Dining, standing instruction on Utility spends and selected travel partners.

1% fuel surcharge waiver (maximum up toRs 250 in one month). g. Complimentary Air Accident Cover of Rs. 50 lakh

Complimentary Rail Accident Cover of Rs. 10 lacs.

Complimentary Credit Card Fraud Liability Cover of Rs. 01 lakh

08 Premium IRCTC lounge access at Railway Stations in a year (max 02 per quarter).

Annual fee waiver of Rs.1500 from next year onwards on spends of Rs.2,00,000 or above in the previous year.

The Tejas Express trains are equipped with all modern on board facilities for ensuring a high level of comfort to the passengers in economical fares. The passengers will also be able to avail other facilities such as cab services, hotel bookings, combo meals, RO water purifiers, tea and coffee vending machines, compensation for train delay and call buttons for crew service.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.