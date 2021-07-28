The passenger will get 1500 Reward points on 25 IRCTC Tejas train tickets booking within a year: Tickets booked in IRCTC Tejas Trains 82501-82502 & 82901-82902 are eligible for these reward points. User will get 1500 Reward points to be accrued on booking of 25 Tejas train tickets in his block year using IRCTC SBI Premium Loyalty Card provided the tickets are not cancelled. Only journey performed tickets will be counted in the scheme.(* One reward point is equivalent to one rupee)