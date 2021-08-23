The tourism arm of Indian Railways, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), has recently announced domestic air package (four nights/five days) Holy Kaashi with Ayodhya Darshan which covers Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

IRCTC will start the tour will start on 02 December and tourists will board their flights from Cochin Airport. The cost of the tour package start at ₹ 28755

Day 01: Kochi-Varanasi

Departure Kochi 06:30 hrs Arrival Varanasi 13.00 hrs. (Tourists to report at Airport at least 02 hrs prior to the scheduled departure of the flight Check in to hotel. Evening attend Ganga Aarti. Overnight stay at Varanasi.

Day 02: Varanasi City Tour

Post Breakfast proceed to Kashi Vishwanath Temple & Annapurna temple. Post lunch visit to Sarnath.

Night return to hotel at Varanasi for overnight stay at Varanasi.

Day 03: Varanasi - Allahabad

Morning depart to Allahabad 3 hrs. drive approx. Arrive and check-in to Hotel. Afternoon tour of Allahabad - visit The Sangam, Allahabad Fort, Patalpuri Temple. Overnight stay at Allahabad.

Day 04: Allahabad-Ayodhya- Varanasi

Morning 08:00 depart to Ayodhya 4 hrs drive approx. Visit the major attractions of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhumi (birthplace of Lord Rama) where he spent most of his childhood, Lakshman Ghat, Kala Ram Temple, Kanak Bhavan Temple Evening proceed to Varanasi for Overnight stay at Varanasi.

Day 05: Varanasi - Kochi

After breakfast, check out from the hotel Drop at Airport, Departure Varanasi 13.30 Hrs. Arrival at Kochi by 20:15 hrs

Package Includes:-

Air tickets by Indigo Airlines in Economy Class (Cochin-Varanasi-Cochin).Ø 03 Nights hotel accommodation (AC rooms) at Varanasi with Breakfast & Dinner.

01 Night hotel accommodation (AC rooms) at Allahabad with Breakfast & Dinner.

Transfers & sightseeing as per the tour itinerary on SIC basis by AC vehicle.

Services of IRCTC Tour Escort.

Driver Allowance, Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for the above services.

Package Excludes:-

All Entrance fees/tickets, still /video camera fees, boating charges etc.

Any increase in Airfare.

Any increase in Airport taxes, fuel surcharge.

Any expenses of personal nature such as tips, telephone charges , porterage, laundry expenses, wine, mineral water, food and drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu.

Any deviation from the tour itinerary.

Services of Tour guide.

All Kinds of tips to drivers, guides, representative etc.

Any services not specified in the above list of inclusions.

IRCTC will not be responsible for any kind of emergency such as landslide, strike, curfew, accidents and injuries, delayed or cancelled flights etc.

