Good news! IRCTC will let passengers change travel dates without paying cancellation fees | Key FAQs answered

In a move to make train travel more flexible, the Ministry of Railways is set to introduce a new feature that will allow passengers to reschedule confirmed train tickets without paying any cancellation charges. According to Hindustan Times, Union Railway Minister, in a media interaction, revealed that the government plans to launch the scheme in January 2026 to make train journeys more convenient for passengers.

What will the new system offer? Under the upcoming system, passengers with confirmed tickets will be able to change their travel date online without having to cancel and rebook their tickets. The change, however, will depend on seat availability and any difference in fare on the new date.

If seats are not available, the rescheduling will not be processed. If the fare on the new date is higher, passengers will need to pay the difference; if it is lower or the same, no extra charge will apply.

How is it different from the current system? At present, passengers who wish to modify their travel plans must cancel their tickets and book new ones — often losing part of the fare as a penalty. For instance, cancelling a confirmed ticket between 48 and 12 hours before departure leads to a 25% deduction, while cancellations made closer to departure result in a 50% deduction.

The new system aims to eliminate these cancellation losses and provide greater flexibility for passengers.

Who will benefit from the new facility? Frequent travellers and passengers who face last-minute changes in their plans are expected to benefit the most. The initiative is part of the Railways’ broader effort to digitise services and offer a smoother travel experience.

When will the scheme be rolled out? The rescheduling feature is expected to go live in January 2026, with more details on implementation and eligibility to be announced soon by the Railway Board.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1. Will passengers have to pay a cancellation fee to reschedule confirmed tickets?

No, passengers will not have to pay any cancellation fee when rescheduling their confirmed tickets.

Q2. From when will this facility be available?

The online rescheduling feature is expected to be available from January 2026.

Q3. Are there any conditions for rescheduling?

Yes, rescheduling will depend on seat availability and any difference in fare on the new travel date.

Q4. What is the purpose of this new feature?

