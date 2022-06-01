Railways said, if you are travelling in AC first class, you can carry up to 70kgs for free, and for AC 2-Tier, the limit is 50Kgs.
From now, you will be charged for carrying extra baggage on the trains, exactly like air travel. And in case, you are seen carrying excess luggage without booking the same, you will have to shell out 6-times more than the normal rates.
How much luggage can you take with you for free?
If you are travelling in AC first class, you can carry up to 70kgs for free, and for AC 2-Tier, the limit is 50Kgs. In AC 3-tier sleeper, AC chair car and the sleeper class, carrying baggage up to 40 kilos is allowed. For 2-class, the limit is up to 25kgs.
The minimum charge for luggage is Rs.30.
Class
Free allowance
Marginal allowance
Maximum quantity permitted
AC First Class
70 Kgs
15 Kgs
150 Kgs
AC 2-Tier sleeper/First class
50 Kgs
10 Kgs
100 Kgs
AC 3-tier sleeper/AC chair car
40 Kgs
10 Kgs
40 Kgs
Sleeper class
40 Kgs
10 Kgs
80 Kgs
Second class
35 Kgs
10 Kgs
70 Kgs
The maximum limit includes free allowance
How to book your luggage?
Luggage that will travel by the same train as the owner should be presented at the luggage office of the booking station at least 30 minutes before the departure time. Passengers can also book their luggage in advance while booking their tickets.
“Luggage which is not securely packed will not be accepted for booking and carriage unless the sender or his authorized agent executes a forwarding note and record there in such defects or improper packing," said a notification regarding the same.
Owing to the new baggage rules, the Ministry of Railways recently urged all to travel light unless it is extremely necessary. In a recent tweet, the ministry said in Hindi “If the luggage is more than the enjoyment of the journey will be half! Do not travel by train carrying more luggage. In case of excess baggage, go to the parcel office and book the luggage."
What is the penalty for carrying unbooked luggages?
From now, passengers will be penalised for carrying unbooked luggage on the train.
As per the notification, When a passenger is detected either en route or at the destination with unbooked or partially booked luggage weighing more than the free allowance, the excess unbooked weight exceeding the free allowance of luggage is charged at six times the luggage scale rate instead of 6 times of scale -R as earlier.
“However, if unbooked or partially booked luggage is detected more than the free allowance of then luggage but within the marginal allowance, it is charged at 1.5 times the luggage scale rate."
