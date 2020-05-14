IRCTC ticket refund rules explained as Railways cancels all trains till June-end

The Indian Railways on Thursday said that the passenger trains will remain suspended till further notice. However, the Sharamik Special train services and 30 special train will continue to run. All the train tickets booked till June 30 were cancelled and full refund would be issued to all passengers, the national transported said. The railways also revised the guidelines for cancellation of tickets and refund of fares due to COVID-19.

The relaxations were made in provision of refund rules for PRS counter generated tickets/ e-tickets, (already booked) as a special case, for journey starting with effect from 21st March 2020 till resumption of passengers services or till further orders, Indian Railways said in a press note.

So here are the latest rules of train ticket cancellation and refund of fares

For trains cancelled by Indian Railways:

1) For PRS counter tickets, passengers can apply for refunds within six months from the date of journey (instead of 3 days excluding days of journey)

2) E-tickets will be automatically refunded

If train is not cancelled but passenger does not want travel, the Indian Railways will return the full amount of the reserved tickets as a special case in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. This will be applicable for both PRS counter generated tickets and e-tickets.

PRS counter ticket: Passenger can file TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) within six months from day of journey (instead of 3 days) at the station and submit the detailed TDR within next 60 days (instead of 10 days) to chief claim officer/ CCM Refund’s office for getting the refund amount. The refund will be adjusted after verification.

E-tickets: Online cancellation and refund facility is available for e-tickets.

Passenger can also cancel PRS counter tickets through 139 or through the website of IRCTC and get refund across the counter within six months from date of journey (instead of, up to scheduled departure of the train.)

Those who have already cancelled their tickets can also apply for the refund of cancellation charges

PRS counter tickets:

Passenger who have already cancelled their rickets for journey period starting from March 21, 2020, can apply for refund of balance amount of cancellation charges that was deducted.

The application for the claiming refund of balance amount of cancellation charge should be addressed to the offices of chief claim officers (CCO) or chief commercial manager/ refund (CCM-Refund) of concerned zonal railway head quarters through post in the prescribed format within 6 months of scheduled date of journey.

CRIS shall provide a utility for all such tickets to be assessed by CCO/CCM/Refund’s officers thought which the refund of remaining amount of cancellation charges so deducted can be made to the passengers.

E-tickets:

Refund of balance amount of cancellation charge so deducted shall be credited to the account of the passengers from which ticket was booked. CRIS and IRCTC shall prepare a utility for providing the balance refund amount of cancellation charge.

Data of cancelled train may be updated in ICMC for enabling refund. CRIS and IRCTC may take action as per the instruction above.

