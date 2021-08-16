Earlier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed the services of both the privately operated Tejas Express trains from 7 August
Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains resumed their operations after they were cancelled four months ago due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.
Both the Tejas Express will operate four days a week for now. It will operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Train number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and train number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will run four days a week - Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!