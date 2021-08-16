IRCTC offers cashback to women passengers travelling in Tejas Express. Details here1 min read . 12:34 PM IST
- IRCTC introduced the special cashback offer of 5% for all women passengers who will travel in the Tejas Express trains till 24 August
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that it will offer cashback to women travellers who will be travelling in the two Tejas Express trains operated by it.
IRCTC said on the occasion of the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival women who will be travelling in the Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains will get a cashback of 5% till 24 August.
How to avail the offer:
IRCTC introduced the special cashback offer of 5% for all women passengers who will travel in the Tejas Express trains till 24 August.
Cashback offer will be applicable only for trips made during the given period.
During this time women can travel multiple times.
Each time the discount on fare under the cashback offer will be credited to the same account from which the ticket is booked.
The cashback offer will also be applicable to women passengers who have already booked tickets for this travel period prior to the launch of the offer.
Earlier, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has resumed the services of both the privately operated Tejas Express trains from 7 August
Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai Ahmedabad Tejas Express trains resumed their operations after they were cancelled four months ago due to the rising cases of Covid-19 during the second wave. The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways.
Both the Tejas Express will operate four days a week for now. It will operate on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Train number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and train number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will run four days a week - Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
