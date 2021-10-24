In a bid to offer enhanced travel experience to the passengers, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently opened an executive lounge at Varanasi railway station.

The 'state-of-art' executive lounge aims to provide all services and facilities required for making the waiting hours comfortable. The passengers can access the lounge for a nominal entry charge of ₹85 plus taxes for an hour and ₹60 plus taxes for each extra hour of stay.

At the lounge, the passengers can avail several services like channel music, Wi-Fi, TV, train information display, hot and soft beverages, multi-cuisine buffets, recliners, spacious luggage racks, restrooms with wash and change facilities. Newspapers and magazines are also kept on display. A fully operational business centre with computer, printer, Photostat and fax facility is also available at the lounge.

"The design concept is achieved by the balance of "Panchtattva" (Earth, Sky, Fire, Air and Water) that allows tuning our biorhythms to those of the spaces around, bringing in greater balance and deeper cosmic connection to our lives," said the statement.

As per IRCTC, the transition from the hustle of the platform into the lounge impactfully establishes the presence of a focal element. A souvenir shop is also incorporated as a part of design promoting the art and craft culture of Varanasi, it added.

"The entry charges will include a host of services such as comfortable seating facilities, Wi-Fi internet facility, retailing of books and magazines, complimentary tea coffee and refreshing drinks too," it added.

