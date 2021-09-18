The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) opened a new food plaza for the passengers at New Delhi Railway Station.

The new food plaza set up by IRCTC on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station and was inaugurated by a woman railway passenger.

The 'Pop n Hop' food plaza on Platform No.16 towards Ajmeri Gate is one of the most exquisite and extensive foods and beverage facilities created by IRCTC for the passengers and tourists.

View Full Image Food Plaza

The restaurant will remain open to the passengers on a 24x7 basis. It has been set up in a massive floor area of 6,000 sq. ft. With entrances on Platform No. 16 and as well on the outer side of the station building, the Food Plaza has also take-away counters and space for a quick bite on the ground floor and a large common seated dining on the first floor.

The takeaway counters have been set up facing the platform-side for the passengers to directly access and buy their meals before commencing or after finishing their journeys.

View Full Image Food Plaza at New Delhi railway sation

With the opening of this Food Plaza, the passengers and tourists visiting New Delhi railway station will no more have to hunt for quality food or bring food along from home as the new center of delicious items will promise to offer quality food to tantalize the taste buds at reasonable prices.

IRCTC said that it promises to pamper the visitors of the food plaza with mouth-watering Burgers, Pizzas, Rolls, Wraps, Indian Mithais, Snacks and Curries, Shakes and Mock-tails etc. under one roof.

It is notable that IRCTC has been playing a pivotal role in revolutionizing the hospitality and catering business of Indian railways across the country. In this way, The new state of art Food Plaza at New Delhi railway station promises to be the brand ambassador of hospitality for Indian Railways and will be one of the most happening places to be in Central Delhi.

View Full Image Food Plaza at New Delhi Railway station

With the aim to give an exciting taste of India and continental food, IRCTC has brought in major international and domestic food companies together in the new swanky food plaza, which offers a wide and choicest variety of regional and transnational delicacies for the arriving guests.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also inspected the food stalls and kiosks on the platforms and advised them to install digital methods for payment of services.

