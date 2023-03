The IRCTC online booking seems to face some outage and passengers are unable to book their Tatkal tickets. People took to Twitter to complain about the IRCTC server being down at the peak time.

IRCTC is currently trending on Twitter. The website showed passengers a downtime message saying, “Due to maintenance activity E-Ticketing is not available please try later. For Cancellation/File TDR, Please call at customer care no 14646,0755-6610661 and 0755-40906000 or mail us at etickets@irctc.co.in." Some passengers also complained about money being debited from their account but still the tickets were not booked. Till now, no official statement has been released by the Indian Railways on this.

The Indian Railways for the convenience of its passengers had opened the Tatkal quota. To meet the travel demand during the festival of Holi, Indian Railways will be operating additional trains to various parts of the country.

The Advance Reservation Period (ARP) of Tatkal scheme was reduced from two days to one day excluding the day of journey from the train originating station. For example, if train is to depart from the originating station on the second of the month, the Tatkal quota booking for that particular train will open at 10:00 hrs for AC class (1A/2A/3A/CC/EC/3E)and at 11:00 hrs for Non- AC class(SL/FC/2S) class on the first of the month from originating station

See some post here:

The app and website are down not able to book tatkal tickets. The amount was deducted 4 times not able to book ticket very shame on your part. Plz outsource the maintenance of irctc online services. — Abhijith Bharatham (@bsmabhijith) March 4, 2023

@IRCTCofficial Still trying to Book ticket through #irctc website.



Is it going to work today ?



It's been an half an hour now for tatkal ticket slot booking, but still website is not working. pic.twitter.com/fYFuXCaHrj — Prashant waghmare (@Prashan95320710) March 4, 2023

@AshwiniVaishnawji @IRCTCofficial

Team #irctc not handling the website properly.... they know very well this the festive time..... Worst pic.twitter.com/R3Ba9iLOIB — Tejendra Kumar (@tej00000) March 4, 2023

IRCTC not working during tatkal ticket booking hour, everything was appearing all the advertisement are coming, different advertising are popping up but capta code not appearing so we are unable to login. Why????#IRCTC #officefmr #PMO pic.twitter.com/OltKQwOw7m — Praveen K Srivastava (@Praveener1985) March 4, 2023

I'm trying for tatkal since 11.00 am. At 11.45 am I booked my ticket. The money got debited from my account but the ticket was not booked. Kindly refund my money @IRCTCofficial #IRCTC @serailwaykol @drmkgp pic.twitter.com/EV6AmlW9HI — Richita Tarai (@TaraiRichita) March 4, 2023

#confirmticket i book a ticket via this app...my money is debited but ticket not confirmed what happened to my money..? When will i get a refund?@irctc #irctc #IndianRailways.. if @irctc work properly why we choose third party apps?😡 — siva arul (@arulsiva97) March 4, 2023